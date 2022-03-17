11-time MLA Badal senior refuses pension

Five-time Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal on Thursday said he won’t accept pension as a former legislator.

In a letter to the state government and the Punjab Assembly Speaker, Badal said his pension should be diverted towards some social work, “preferably to help some needy girl students in their education,”.

“Girls’ education has always remained very close to my heart,” said Badal, 94, who unsuccessfully contested the recent Assembly poll.

“They have a right over me as they have always enriched my life with a warmth which only daughters can offer. Their affection has lent me strength even in the most challenging moments of my life,” he added in a statement here after making a request on the subject.

Badal said that he had never drawn any pension all his life as he had remained an active legislator from the start. The former CM dismissed as ”amusing” some propaganda that he had availed of crores worth of pension In the past by virtue of being an 11-time legislator.”

Badal also requested the Speaker to inform him of the necessary formalities in this regard, if any, beyond his written request so that he could fulfill those at the earliest. He lost the recent Assembly poll from Lambi constituency to the Aam Aadmi Party candidate.