11 Haryana jails to have petrol pumps operated by inmates

In an initiative aimed at prison reforms, 11 jails in Haryana will soon have petrol pumps to be operated by inmates. The first of these filling stations will be opened in Kurukshetra on 31 May.

Haryana jails and power minister Ranjit Singh said the state government is now making concerted efforts to bring about a change in the mindsets of the prisoners in jails so that people have more faith in them.

He said the proposal to open petrol pumps on the land of the jails at 11 places in the state is part of the initiative for jail reforms.

Speaking to reporters, Singh said the concerned jailer would initially ensure that training is imparted to the prisoners for these jail filling stations and thereafter their duty would be kept on rotation basis subject to their behaviour at workplace.

He said after observing the functioning and response to the jail filling station in Kurukshetra, such stations would also be opened at 10 other places including two at Ambala, Yamunanagar, Karnal, Jhajjar, Faridabad, Gurugram, Bhiwani, Jind and Hisar.

The minister said the objective of the scheme is to make prisoners a part of the society. He said that when people come to these filling stations, they will see that the prisoners can also work like common people. Singh said a message will also be given to other prisoners as well so that they refine their behaviour.

Responding to a question about the availability of power in the state, Singh said despite the extreme weather conditions, there was no power cut in urban areas post 1 May while some cuts were made in industrial areas due to technical reasons.

He said arrangement of 2,000 MW of additional power has been made, of which 600 MW is from Adani Group, 600 MW from the second unit of Khedar till June 30, under Medium Term Power Purchase Agreement 350 MW from Chhattisgarh till June 19 and 150 MW from Madhya Pradesh and banking facility of 300 MW is included.

Replying to a question regarding the 3,000 MW plant in Nashik, the power minister said the Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has written to the Central government to buy the unit in Nashi