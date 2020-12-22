Five days after a drone module with international linkages in Amritsar was busted, the Punjab police on Sunday seized 11 Arges- 84 hand grenades dropped by a drone launched from Pakistan, which was engaged and shot at jointly by police and Border Security Force (BSF) personnel close to the border in Gurdaspur district.

The seizures came even as a police team, investigating the 14 December drone module case of Amritsar (rural) district, arrested two Delhi-based assemblers of drones, taking the total number of arrests in the case to eight, including the four jailed smugglers who were found connected with the case.

Four drones, one partially constructed drone, video transmitter system, drone hardware and other crucial evidence has been recovered in the case. Investigations so far have revealed key linkages between Pakistan-based entities who were actively involved in the latest drone module as well as the earlier two modules. Further technical analysis and investigation is being conducted to unravel the nexus of the accused with Pakistan-based smugglers, including their links with militant outfits.

Revealing details of the shocking incident which took place on Saturday night, Director General of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta said the Punjab Police mounted a search operation immediately after receiving information from the BSF about drone movement across the Indo-Pak border in Gurdaspur district.

BSF personnel deployed at BOP Chakri in Gurdaspur sector had noticed a Pak drone entering Indian territory around 11:30 p.m., and BSF troops immediately fired multiple shots in an attempt to bring down the drone.