11 family members of farmers get Punjab govt job

Living up to the commitment of standing shoulder to shoulder with the farmers in their hour of need, the Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi handed over appointment letters as clerks in the agriculture department to 11 family members of the farmers who lost their lives in the movement against the three farm laws.

Calling farmers the backbone of the economic structure of the state, the CM said the state government would always undertake every possible step to ensure the Welfare of the victim families.

Those who were given the appointment letters included Boota Singh, Manish Kumar, Amritpal Kaur, Manpreet Kaur, Kamalpreet Singh, Nirmal Singh, Gurvinder Kaur, Bakhshish Singh, Narinder Singh, Diksha, and Gagandeep Kaur.