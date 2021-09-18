1 more held in Haryana Police constable exam paper leak case

Haryana Police has arrested a wanted criminal, carrying a bounty of Rs Two lakh from Delhi in connection with the paper leak during the Haryana Police constable recruitment is written test. A total of 40 accused have been arrested by the police so far.

While giving information on Friday, a spokesperson of Haryana Police said the arrested accused was identified as Mohammad Afzal Dar, a resident of Wasim Bagh, Hazrat Bal, Srinagar.

In this case, a reward of Rs two lakh each was announced for giving any information leading to the arrest of two accused and Rs 50,000 each for the arrest of nine accused.

Police have already arrested accused Muzaffar Ahmed, who carried a reward of Rs Two lakh, from Jammu, while the arrest of accused Mohammad Afzal was pending, who was caught after a tip-off from near Delhi Airport. Apart from this, six accused with a bounty of Rs 50000 have also been arrested.

During the remand period, police have recovered two mobile phones used in the crime from the possession of accused Muzaffar Ahmed while two mobile phones used in the crime have also been recovered from the possession of accused Ved Prakash.

In this case, a police team had arrested three accused along with the answer key in Kaithal on 7 August. A total of 40 accused including the key accused have been arrested so far in the said case.