Hitting back on the BJP’s accusation of an alleged scam in the purchase of DTC buses, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia stated on Saturday said that the allegations of BJP have fallen flat as the AAP receives clean chit from the Centre.

“Big leaders of BJP were continuously accusing the Delhi government of the last 3 months that the Delhi Government has done a scam in the purchase of DTC buses. To investigate the matter, the BJP-led Central Government constituted a high-level inquiry committee, which after examining 3000 documents, said in its report that the allegations of scam against the Delhi Government are baseless,” Sisodia and Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot informed through a press conference on Saturday.

The senior AAP leader said that the investigation committee of the BJP-led central government has not been able to find any flaws or irregularities in the purchase of buses.

“The report of the inquiry committee has made it clear that the government led by Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi is honest and the Delhi BJP leaders in opposition are trying to malign the image of the government,” Sisodia added.

After the BJP leaders accused the Delhi government of misappropriation of funds during the purchase of DTC buses, the Centre formed an inquiry committee that summoned 400 files from the UT government.

“The Inquiry Committee did not find any error even then. This makes it clear that the Delhi government is working honestly for the interests of the people of Delhi,” the deputy CM claimed.

Taking on Twitter, Gahlot stated that the motive of BJP behind the scam allegation was to defame Kejriwal.

“Truth prevails, Conspiracies derail. I had always maintained that let BJP get any of our decisions probed from anywhere. The reality is that BJP’s real motive was to defame @ArvindKejriwal ji and derail the process of getting buses for Delhiites. I am happy that Delhi will get 1000 Buses,” he tweeted.