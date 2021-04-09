Responding to the union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan’s jab over the Delhi government’s demand to open vaccination for all aged above 18 to control the raging Covid-19 pandemic, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain stated on Thursday that there is a need to fight against the pandemic collectively rather than playing politics around it.

“I think that we should fight against coronavirus instead of politicising the issue. If anyone has any suggestion, they should be welcomed in positive spirits by the centre,” said Jain.

On Wednesday, Vardhan had remarked that those states who demand to open vaccination for all must focus on full immunization of the prioritized population first.

Delhi, along with Punjab and Maharashtra, has asked the union health ministry to allow immunization for all who are aged above 18.

“Our responsibility is to give suggestions, and the centre did acknowledge some of them. This topic should not be politicised,” Jain added.

The Kejriwal government has asked the states to allow mass vaccination as well as relaxation in norms to set up the vaccination centres as well. The appeal was made after an unabated rise in the cases of Covid-19.

On Wednesday, Delhi reported 5,506 positive cases yesterday and the positivity rate was nearly above 6%, and 90,000 covid tests were conducted.

“We have made certain appeals to the Central Government regarding the vaccine. First, vaccination should be allowed for everyone above 18 years. Second, is to allow vaccination camps in communities unlike the existing method of inoculating jabs only in healthcare facilities,” Jain informed.

However, Jain asserted that the mortality ratio, as compared to the last peak, is lesser.

“This peak is witnessing more cases as opposed to earlier peaks and the case fatality ratio stood at 0.4%. The last peak, reported in November had the case fatality rate was 2-3%,” he mentioned.

Meanwhile, responding to the queries about the vaccines stock in the national capital, Jain said that a stockpile of up to 5 days is maintained while the supply of vaccines is continued concerning its demand. “The vaccination stock is available for 4-5 days with us. We will be receiving it continuously as per our demand,” he told the reporters.