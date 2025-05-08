Centre, Delhi govt discuss way forward to resolve city’s land issues

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday said a discussion was held on the city’s pending land issues related to master plan implementation, land pooling and others even as the steps to streamline the entire things was decided.

She said Union Urban Development Minister Manohar Lal Khattar along with his ministry’s senior officials came to the Delhi secretariat and held discussions for resolving the city’s land issues and chalk out plans for development.

She said now better and stronger policy making will take place to resolve the issues after the coordination of the centre and state, with smooth cooperation.

National capital is now going to move on the path of holistic development with better coordination amongst the centre and the state, Khattar expressed.

According to Khattar, detailed and positive discussions were held on important topics like affordable housing, modern urban transport system, power sector reforms and redevelopment of public places in the national capital.

The government is taking steps related to public interest aimed for early resolution of pending issues of the previous government.

There was a consensus on working in coordination and partnership to promptly resolve long pending issues of the city since the previous government’s tenure, Khattar shared, taking to social media platform X.

Emphasis was also laid to expedite the implementation of priority projects that are directly related to public interest.

Speaking to reporters later, Gupta said that she received valuable guidance from Union Minister Khattar on Thursday.

Delhi CM also said that there was a detailed and positive discussion on key topics related to Delhi’s development, including urban housing, modern urban transportation systems, land-related issues such as converting leasehold to freehold, conversion rates, Land Pooling Policy, and the Delhi Land Reforms Act 1954.

With the double engine government now in Delhi, the leaders have assured to work in coordination and partnership for the speedy implementation of development and priority infrastructure projects related to public interest in the national capital.

The important meeting was attended by Delhi CM, Public Works Department (PWD) minister Parvesh Verma, Environment minister Manjinder Sirsa, Power minister Ashish Sood and senior officials from the Union Urban Housing Ministry and the Delhi government.