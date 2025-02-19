Celebrations erupt as Rekha Gupta named Delhi’s Chief Minister

Celebrations erupted at the Delhi BJP office late Wednesday evening after the legislative party elected Rekha Gupta as their leader, paving the way for her to become the next Chief Minister of Delhi.

Following the meeting, senior party leaders, along with the newly elected legislative party leader Gupta, proceeded to the Lieutenant Governor’s office to stake a claim for forming the government.

Scores of party workers had eagerly awaited the announcement of the CM candidate throughout the day.

With Gupta set to take charge as Chief Minister, BJP’s Delhi election in-charge Baijayant Panda, speaking to a news agency, stated that the decision was made unanimously.

Senior BJP leader Tarun Chugh highlighted Gupta’s journey from a student leader to a key party figure, emphasizing her commitment to the party’s ideology. He congratulated her on being elected as the legislative party leader.

Union Minister Harsh Malhotra remarked that Prime Minister Narendra Modi not only speaks about women’s empowerment but actively works towards it, with Gupta’s appointment being a testament to this commitment.

Several party workers gathered at the BJP office expressed their joy over the announcement, stating that choosing Gupta as the Chief Minister underscores the party’s dedication to women’s empowerment.

With the oath-taking ceremony scheduled for tomorrow, party workers voiced optimism about Delhi’s path to development, envisioning the capital shining as a model of Viksit Bharat.

As celebrations continued, enthusiastic supporters waved party flags, exchanged sweets, and danced to the beats of dhol.

Since the afternoon, supporters had begun gathering at the BJP’s state unit office, with many celebrating the anticipated revival of stalled projects under the new government.

Similar celebrations were witnessed outside the residence of the Chief Minister-elect as soon as her name was officially announced following the legislative party meeting.