CBI reiterates musician Balabhaskar’s death a road accident only

The CBI, which probed the death of popular young musician Balabhaskar in a 2018 road accident, on Thursday reiterated that it was an accidental death and there was no evidence to prove otherwise.

The CBI made this affirmation at a local court here, as the parents of Balabhaskar wanted the court to quash the CBI report, sticking to their stand that there was some sort of conspiracy behind their son’s road accident.

Balabhaskar, 40, was travelling with his wife and two-year-old daughter from Thrissur to the state capital early on September 25, 2018, when their car met with an accident on the outskirts of the city.

While the daughter died on the spot, an injured Balabhaskar passed away on October 2. His wife and driver escaped with injuries.

Soon after the accident, the issue of who was driving the car when it met with the accident came up, when some reports said the driver was at the wheel and some saying Balabhaskar was driving.

In December 2019, his father approached Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, seeking his help for a CBI probe. The government subsequently sought a CBI probe, and after 22 months of Balabhaskar’s death, the CBI took up the case, probed it in detail, and then submitted its report that it was an accidental death.

The singer’s parents remained dissatisfied and approached the court, seeking the report be quashed.