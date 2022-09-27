CBI arrests Sisodia close aide Vijay Nair in alleged liquor scam

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday arrested Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s close aide Vijay Nair in an alleged liquor scam. With the arrest of Nair, the CBI marks its first arrest in the case related to the new excise policy.

Earlier, raids were conducted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at Vijay Nair’s different locations, since he was made one of the prime key conspirators in the new excise policy case.

Vijay Nair is the former CEO of the entertainment and event media company ‘Only Much Louder’, against whom, the CBI had issued a Look out Circular (LOC) on August 21. This LOC was issued against seven more private persons, who were made accused in the Delhi liquor policy scam case.

During raids, Vijay was found missing on August 19. However, he stated that he had gone abroad for some personal work and he was in constant touch with the CBI officials.

According to a CBI official, during preliminary investigation, it came to fore that one of Manish Sisodia’s associate Arjun Pandey had collected cash over Rs. 2 crores from one Sameer Mahendru on behalf of Vijay Nair. Sameer is said to be the owner of Indo Spirits.

Later, accused Nair allegedly disposed of the funds to the accused government officials.

Reacting to the arrest, AAP took to its Twitter handle and released a Official statement on the issue.

Our statement on the arrest of Vijay Nair: pic.twitter.com/atClzhJiyB — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) September 27, 2022

Further probe is on in the matter.