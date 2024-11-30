CBI apprehends 3 Delhi cops for bribery

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday arrested a Sub-Inspector, a Head Constable and a Constable for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs one lakh rupees from a complainant.

The investigation agency added that the cops were posted at Police Chowki, Raghubir Nagar, Police Station Khyala ,West Delhi, and the amount is part of the demanded bribe amount of Rs 2.5 lakh.

CBI registered a case yesterday on the basis of a complaint against two individuals, a Head Constable and Constable of Delhi Police alleging that they had demanded a bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh in lieu of letting her continue the illegal betting activities in the area, said an agency official. Further, it was alleged that they also threatened the complainant that if she fails to pay the demanded bribe amount then they would send her and her sons to jail in false cases, he added.

Based on this, CBI laid a trap and caught the accused Sub Inspector, Head Constable and Constable, while accepting a bribe of Rs. one lakh through an accused Head Constable, from the complainant as part payment, the probe agency said. Moreover, searches are being conducted at the residential and official premises of all three accused, it added.

Earlier on Monday, CBI had arrested a head constable of the Delhi Police for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 2 lakh on behalf of Crime Branch Anti-Human Trafficking Task force (ANTF) officials to avoid framing an accused.