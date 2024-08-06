CBI alerts public to be cautious of scams misusing its logo and designations to extort money

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday informed the general public that the logo of the central probe agency is being misused by some criminals as their display picture to make calls, mainly through social media platforms and applications.

The probe agency has said that these criminals make such calls to the people in a bid to extort money from them.

Taking to social media platform X, the CBI released a video clip informing and making people aware of the kind of fake warrants and summons cyber criminals are using these days to extort money from innocent and gullible citizens, by posing as agency officials, trying to mention about fake cases etc.

The CBI has asked people to be cautious and advised them not to fall prey to such scams, and if they witness any such suspicious attempt, it should be immediately reported to the local police.

The probe agency on social media platform X wrote, “Please be alert about scams misusing the names and designations of senior CBI Officers. Fake documents carrying signature of CBI Officers, including Director, CBI coupled with fake warrants/summons are circulated to commit frauds, especially on the Internet/emails/WhatsApp etc.”

Meanwhile, as per reports several instances have come up where people have received calls through internet apps, where the person claims to be from a central agency and tries to convince the call receiver that he or she has some issue and has been suspected etc. or has done some wrong doing, and then asks for money in a bid to make things right, in abid to extort money.