Cash row: Delhi Police team visits Justice Yashwant Varma’s residence

A team of Delhi Police, including Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devesh Mahala, on Wednesday visited Justice Yashwant Varma’s official residence as part of the investigation into the alleged discovery of wads of cash at his house.

According to police sources, the cops inspected and sealed the room where the alleged discovery of currency notes took place after the fire in the residence.

Advertisement

A detailed videography of the said room was also carried out in accordance with the guidelines, they said.

Advertisement

Notably, officials from the three member committee of the high court also escorted the cops.

Reports relating to the recovery of huge cash from the residence of Justice Yashwant Varma said a fire at the judge’s house on March 14, 2025, had inadvertently led to the recovery of cash by the firefighters.

Cracking the whip, the Chief Justice of India on Saturday (March 22, 2025) constituted a three-member committee to probe into the alleged recovery of huge unaccounted cash from the official residence of Justice Yashwant Varma.

The three-member committee that will probe into the alleged recovery of the cash includes the Chief Justice of the Punjab & Haryana, High Court Justice Sheel Nagu, the Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court Justice G.S. Sandhawalia and a judge of Karnataka High Court, Justice Ms. Anu Sivaraman.

Recently, Justice Sandhawalia had also visited the residence of Justice Varma as part of the probe.