CAQM enforces GRAP-I measures in Delhi-NCR amid rising pollution

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Saturday invoked Stage-I measures of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR after the city recorded a “poor” Air Quality Index (AQI).

Delhi’s AQI was recorded at 209, and forecasts by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) also predict that the AQI will remain in the lower range of the “Poor” category in the coming days.

In view of the deteriorating air quality, GRAP Stage-I restrictions have been imposed with immediate effect, the CAQM said in a press release.

“After comprehensively reviewing the overall air quality scenario and related aspects, the Sub-Committee decided to closely monitor the situation for a day or more and review it again on Saturday,” it added.

The CAQM stated that a 27-point action plan under Stage-I of GRAP will now be implemented by various agencies, including the Pollution Control Boards of NCR states and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC).

“All concerned agencies are required to take note of the various actions and the targeted timelines outlined in the comprehensive policy issued by the Commission to curb air pollution in NCR. They must ensure appropriate field-level implementation, especially of dust mitigation measures,” the release further said.