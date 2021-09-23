Capt continues rant on ‘humiliation’ even as Cong rebuffs him over anger against Sidhu

With the Congress rebuffing Captain Amarinder Singh over his outburst against Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, the former Chief Minister on Thursday continued questioning the ‘humiliation’ he was subjected to by the party high command in the run-up to his resignation from the Punjab CM’s post.

Reacting to Amarinder’s comment on Wednesday that he would not let Sidhu become CM of Punjab at any cost and would field a strong candidate against him, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate on Thursday said the veteran leader hopefully would reconsider his remarks in light of the fact that the “Congress made him CM for nine and a half years”.

Shrinate said Congress was fighting an ideological war and would stand by those who wanted to fight this way. “If he wants to leave, I have no comments on that,” Shrinate said, in a rare public rebuff to Amarinder.

Responding to this comment, Amarinder through his media adviser Raveen Thukral said there was no place for anger in politics but there was a place for humiliation in Congress. “Yes, there’s no space for anger in politics. But is there space for humiliation & insult in a grand old party like @INCIndia? If a senior party leader like me can be treated like this, I wonder what the workers must go through!’”

Citing continued humiliation by the Congress leadership over the past two months, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh resigned from the post on Saturday before a Congress Legislator Party (CLP) meeting called by the Congress under pressure from the ‘change seeking’ 40 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) including four ministers.

“I was humiliated three times by the Congress leadership in the past two months…they called the MLAs to Delhi twice and now convened CLP here in Chandigarh today even as I had told the party president about my resignation in the morning,” Amarinder had said.

“Apparently they (Congress high command) do not have confidence in me and did not think I could handle my job. But I felt humiliated at the manner in which they handled the whole affair,” he had told reporters at the gate of the Raj Bhavan after giving his resignation letter to the Governor. “Let them appoint who they trust,” he remarked, taking a dig at the party leadership.

Amarinder had yesterday reiterated his intention to counter any move to make Sidhu the state’s CM face, Captain Amarinder said he will pit a strong candidate against the PPCC president in the 2022 Assembly polls to ensure his defeat.