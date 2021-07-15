In a landmark judgment, a Karnataka High Court bench has observed that the law must recognize the fact “there may be illegitimate parents but there can never be illegitimate children.

The bench headed by Justice B.V. Nagarathna striking out the clause prescribed by the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Ltd (KPTCL) in this regard, made this observation on Wednesday.

The clause mentioned in the 2011 circular issued by KPTCL maintained that the second wife or her children are not eligible for getting jobs on compassionate grounds, if the second marriage had taken place secretly without the knowledge of the first wife and society.

The petitioner was denied eligibility on compassionate grounds appointment, as it said the second wife or her children were not eligible to get jobs on compassionate grounds.

The petitioner’s father, who worked as a lineman, died in June 2014. His application seeking a job on compassionate grounds was rejected by the KPTCL.

Challenging this order, the petitioner had approached the court.

His petitions were not allowed by the single judge bench of the high court. However, the divisional bench allowed the petition and addressed the grievance.