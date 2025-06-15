Campaign launched for cleanliness of roads, pollution control: Delhi CM

Reiterating her government’s commitment to a clean and green Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Sunday that a comprehensive campaign has been launched to ensure the cleanliness of roads and pollution control in the city.

The chief minister took to social media platform X to share that modern technology is being used to render the roads dust-free, while vehicles equipped with smog guns and water sprinklers are being regularly deployed as an anti-dust measure.

According to Gupta, with the involvement of technology, a web-based system is being used for real-time monitoring of road cleanliness and maintenance. She said the objective of these initiatives is to make Delhi’s roads clean, green, safe, and environment-friendly. This effort aims to improve air quality and overall cleanliness in Delhi, making it a better place to live.

Earlier, Gupta directed concerned officials to issue strict orders for preventing walls from being defaced with posters and graffiti.

The CM emphasized the need for the participation of citizens in achieving the vision of clean Delhi.

Speaking at a recently-held event, she stressed that a city doesn’t belong to the government alone, it belongs to its people, and added that, “No government can keep a city clean without the participation of its citizens. There is a shared desire among all of us to see the Yamuna clean, Delhi green, and the city spotless.”

“I truly want Delhi to become ‘Dilwalon Ki Dilli’. For this, a collective effort is essential, ” she said.