Businessman, 2 daughters die as their house catches fire in MP’s Gwalior

A man and his two daughters were burnt to death after their house caught fire presumably from a short circuit in the Gwalior city of Madhya Pradesh today.

According to the police, the incident occurred in the three storeyed house of dry fruits and ghee trader Vijay Agrawal located in the Kailash Nagar locality of the city. Agrawal had his shop on the ground floor. His godown was on the second floor and he lived with his family on the third floor.

Police said the neighbours saw the fire engulfing the house and informed the fire brigade and police. However, there was a single shutter to enter the house, which was locked while Agrawal and his daughters Anshika and Yashika were asleep on the third floor.

The fire soon spread to the entire building and the rescuers failed to enter the house despite many efforts. Subsequently, the Air Force and State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) were summoned to carry out the rescue work.

The rescue team eventually broke through a wall of the building to gain entry and evacuated the three family members from the house in critical condition and with heavy burn wounds.

All three were rushed to a hospital but doctors declared them brought dead.