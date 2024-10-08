Bus runs over schoolgirl in North Delhi

In a fatal incident, a twelve-year-old schoolgirl was run over by a bus in Malkaganj area of North Delhi, the police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Malkaganj Main Road when the girl was returning home from her school.

The bus was coming from Anand Parbat and was on its way to Anand Vihar ISBT, with some passengers on board.

Advertisement

After the incident, the passengers rushed the girl to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead, said a police official.

The bus driver was caught at the scene by nearby people and was handed over to the police.

The police said a case under the relevant sections has been registered. Further investigations are underway.

Several videos of the incident surfaced on the social media platform X, showing people vandalizing the bus after the fatal incident.