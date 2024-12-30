Bus drivers, conductors to face suspension on missing stops: Atishi

Chief Minister Atishi on Monday announced that bus conductors and drivers will face suspension if they do not stop the vehicles at designated stops to pick up the passengers.

The move came after the government received several complaints from women across the city regarding buses skipping stops where only female passengers are waiting and not picking them up. Moreover, the CM also asked female travellers to record any such incidents that they notice and report it to the government through social media platforms to ensure prompt action.

Advertisement

On the government’s support to female travellers, the CM said, “The Delhi Government fully reimburses the cost of pink tickets issued to women. Whether it’s a DTC bus or a cluster bus, there is no financial loss to drivers or operators from women using these services. There is absolutely no reason for them to skip stops for women passengers.”

Advertisement

The Delhi Government has also issued strict warnings to bus operators. “Whether the bus is from DTC or the cluster fleet, if any driver or conductor fails to stop for women, strict disciplinary action will be taken. This includes suspension of the driver or conductor involved,” the CM warned.