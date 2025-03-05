Budget will fulfill expectations of all, CM Rekha Gupta assures Delhiites

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, during a meeting with women, families, youth, and professionals from different sectors, assured them that the budget would fulfill their expectations.

Addressing a press conference, she said, “I will go and meet sisters and families in slum areas, I will talk to them regarding the expectations they have from this government. Discussions will be held with the youth and professionals from different sectors. The budget will fulfil the expectations of everyone.”

Taking a dig at the Opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in this context, the chief minister said nobody has to remind the government about its agenda. She was apparently referring to the posters and banners put up by AAP leaders at the ITO flyover against the delay by the BJP government in implementing the Mahila Samridhi Yojana.

“We will fulfil all the promises we have made in our manifesto, be it Rs 2,100 allowance to women or cylinder. Nobody has to remind us about our agenda, it’s our agenda, not theirs (AAP),” the CM said.

On Monday, Rekha Gupta said that the Budget for ‘Viksit Delhi’ would be presented in the Assembly between March 24 and 26. Prior to this, the government will strive to take suggestions from all sections of the society.

She said, “Financial assistance to women, expansion of health services, promoting public transport, reducing pollution, cleaning the Yamuna, employment, welfare of senior citizens, and other important issues were part of our manifesto. Our aim now is to take into account the priorities of the people of Delhi and prepare the budget outline accordingly.”

“Instructions have been given to officials of all departments to include the suggestions of all stakeholders to increase public participation and incorporate them into the budget. To facilitate this, an email (ViksitDelhiBudget_25@delhi.gov.in) and WhatsApp number (999962025) have been launched, allowing any citizen of Delhi to submit their suggestions,” the Delhi Chief Minister added.