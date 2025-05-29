Brawl in Delhi’s Khajuri Khas over animals blocking road turns violent; one held

An altercation between two men over the animals blocking the road turned into a violent brawl in North East Delhi’s Khajuri Khas area in which several people were injured, police said on Thursday.

The matter came to light on Wednesday when the police reportedly received a call at around 9:30 pm about the brawl prompting them to rush a team to the spot.

“Preliminary inquiry into the case revealed that the complainant, Manoj Dhama, objected to the animals owned by one Sarvar on the road. The latter has been identified as the main accused,” the statement read.

Additionally, when they conducted an inquiry it was known that it all started with Dhama asking Sarvar to clear the road of the animals. Infuriated by his suggestion, Sarvar called five to six of his friends to settle the matter with the former. Egged on by Sarvar, the gang allegedly attacked Dhama, his family members, locals, and whoever tried to intervene in the matter, it said.

Furthermore, based on a complaint registered by Dhama, a case was registered under relevant sections of the BNS at the Khajuri Khas police station and the accused, Sarvar (27), was arrested by the cops on the same day as the incident, an officer added.

“Multiple teams have been formed to identify and apprehend the others involved in the attack on the family and the nearby residents,” they said.

While probing the case further, it came out that both the parties were involved in the sale and purchase of the second-hand cars, officials stated.

The business rivalry angle is also being examined as part of the investigation into this matter. However, further inquiry is ongoing by the police team to solve the case, they said.