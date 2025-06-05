Brawl erupts over old enmity among inmates, one dead

A brawl broke out between prisoners inside Delhi’s Saket court lockup on Thursday, leading to the death of one inmate, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Aman, who was lodged in Tihar jail number 8 with two others who allegedly killed him.

Delhi Police said the scuffle erupted when the three inmates were brought to the court for proceedings.

“An incident of assault took place on 5th June in Kharja No 5 of Saket court lockup. Aman was brought to the lock-up for production before the Court. When the incident occurred, there were a lot of undertrial prisoners (UTPs) inside the lockup”, said an official.

The cop mentioned that one of the accused, Jitender, had been at odds with Aman since last year, when the latter had allegedly assaulted the former and his brother outside the jail.

“Two UTPs, Jitender and Jaidev, assaulted the victim. Jitender and Aman had old animosity due to an incident of assault that happened in 2024 when both were outside the jail. Aman allegedly assaulted Jitender and his brother with a knife in that incident,” the cop mentioned.

The official elaborated that a probe had been initiated and an interrogation of the two inmates was underway.

Preliminary report suggested Aman was strangled during the altercation inside the lockup.