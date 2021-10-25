BJP’s double standards on price rise exposed in bypolls: Pratibha Singh

Pratibha Singh, the wife of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh and Congress candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha seat, on Monday said the BJP’s double standards on price rise situation has been exposed in the bypolls in Himachal Pradesh.

Addressing a public meeting in Kullu assembly segment, Singh said the ruling BJP leaders who used to cry foul over Rs 62 per litre petrol, Rs 50 per litre diesel and Rs 350 per LPG cylinders weren’t finding fault with increased prices of petroleum products.

“This shows the double standards of BJP leaders as petrol is now selling at Rs 104 per litre, diesel at Rs 93 litre and LPG cylinder at Rs 1,100.

But instead of providing relief to the common man, the ruling BJP leaders are trying to justify it or are trying to divert attention from the core issues during campaigning for by-elections in the state,” she added.

She stated that the Congress party had always worked on the principle of work and will continue to work and had fulfilled all promises made to the people.

The Congress party was seeking votes from the people on the basis of development works carried out by previous party-led regimes while the BJP was seeking votes on the issue of regionalism, she said.

She further stated that BJP leaders weren’t speaking on the issue of rising inflation, besides ignoring the issues of unemployed youth and farmers which leads us to believe that the government had left the people to fend for themselves in the crisis.

“Former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh provided various employment opportunities to the unemployed youth of the state while the present BJP led state government in Himachal is giving jobs to the people from other states of the country.

The ruling BJP is meting out great injustice to the youth of the state for which they won’t ever forgive the party.

The present by-elections will be a mandate on BJP’s anti-people policies and increasing price rise in the state,” Singh said, while urging the people to come out in huge numbers to cast their votes in the bypolls scheduled to be held on 30 October.

She added that each vote for Congress will be a tribute to the former CM and assured the people that she will follow the ideals of Virbhadra Singh to fulfill his incomplete dreams.