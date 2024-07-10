BJP spreading false rumours on electricity tariffs in Delhi: Atishi

Delhi Power Minister Atishi on Wednesday accused the BJP of spreading false rumours about hike in electricity tariffs in the national capital.

She claimed that BJP-ruled states provide the most expensive electricity in the country.

Attacking the BJP, Atishi said, “BJP is misleading the people of Delhi by spreading rumours that electricity rates have been increased in Delhi through the Power Purchase Adjustment Cost (PPAC). Wherever the BJP is in power, those states provide the most expensive electricity in the country. Not only this, but even after paying expensive electricity bills, people had to face power cuts of 8 hours in peak summers.”

Referring to the BJP-ruled states, the Minister said, “Gurgaon, Faridabad in Haryana; Noida and Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh have been facing 8-hour-long power cuts this summer. At present, these states are being ruled by the BJP governments. On the other hand, there is Arvind Kejriwal’s government in Delhi which provides 24-hour electricity to the people of Delhi and the cheapest electricity in the country. Lakhs of people get free electricity in Delhi.”

Stating that the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission’s (DERC) order regarding PPAC states that the current PPAC will remain the same and no more charges will be made, she said, “But, the DISCOMs have the provision in Electricity Act 2003 that allows them to increase PPAC by up to 10 per cent from that prescribed by the DERC in case of high cost of power purchase.”

“This provision has been in place since 2003, when the Electricity Act was passed in Parliament. Power is purchased from Electricity Exchange during summers to meet increased demand to provide 24×7 power. Therefore PPAC might be greater in summers, especially due to heat waves. So, the BJP is requested not to spread lies,” she added.