BJP questions “barter” behind Rs 1.5 cr loan taken by Sisodia

The BJP on Saturday asked AAP leader and Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, seeking details on the” barter system” under which his family took loans of Rs 1.5 crore from three acquaintances during the liquor policy controversy.

Addressing a joint press conference here with New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva claimed that the savings figures in Sisodia’s affidavit, much like any middle-class family, appear normal. However, when we analyze the education loan amount attributed to him, it seems to indicate potential manipulation.

In a middle class family, we generally take long-term educational loans from banks for the study of our children abroad, but Sisodia borrows from business friends and that too, during the draft period of the liquor policy, which is unusual and he must answer this, he said.

“People of Delhi want to know who are Manish Sisodia’s three friends, Romesh Chand Mittal, Deepali, and Gunita Arora, who lent him Rs 86 lakh, Rs 10 lakh, and Rs 58 lakh, respectively for his son’s education during the liquor policy controversy,” the BJP leader asked.

Sachdeva mentioned that the BJP had raised public queries two days ago about how it is possible for a Chief Minister to file income tax returns showing an income lower than his basic salary earnings. His income is lower than the per capita income in Delhi.

Echoing similar sentiments, Swaraj stated that Kejriwal and Sisodia talk about transparency in politics, but their election affidavits have brought them under a cloud of suspicion.

“They must explain how Kejriwal’s income is so low, and Sisodia must clarify why he took loans from individuals instead of banks and identify his three lending friends,” the MP said.