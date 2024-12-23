BJP questions AAP’s women’s scheme

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Monday accused Delhi Chief Minister Atishi of initiating registrations for a women’s honorarium scheme without proper notification or budgetary provision.

Sachdeva challenged CM Atishi to issue a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) to clarify whether the forms filled in Kidwai Nagar for the scheme are official or not.

He alleged that the Cabinet note signed by the CM mentions a monthly honorarium of Rs 1,000, but women are being asked to fill forms for a Rs 2,100 honorarium, which he claimed is unauthorized.

“The AAP government is creating confusion with its contradictory moves. How does it plan to provide a Rs 2,100 monthly honorarium in Delhi when the AAP-led Punjab government has failed to fulfill a similar promise since 2022,” Sachdeva questioned.

The BJP leader further alleged that there is no budget allocation for the scheme in Delhi, and the only official provision is for Rs 1,000 per month.

He urged the AAP government to stop misleading the public and demanded transparency regarding the forms being circulated by party leaders for the alleged scheme.