BJP orchestrating electoral fraud by creating fake votes: Sanjay Singh

Ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections in Delhi, senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Saturday accused the saffron party of orchestrating electoral fraud by creating fake votes to manipulate the electoral outcomes.

Addressing a press conference at the party office, he said, “Today, I am here to expose the BJP’s electoral fraud and scams, revealing how the party manipulates elections. This is not an ordinary revelation, the individuals involved are no ordinary citizens. This fraud involves Central ministers, BJP MPs, and other influential figures whose names are shocking.”

He asserted this revelation will make clear how the BJP leaders are blatantly undermining the Election Commission’s credibility, committing electoral fraud and deceiving them.

Referring to BJP candidate from New Delhi, Parvesh Verma, Singh said, “He is a former MP. Yet, since May, he has been occupying an MP’s official bungalow illegally. From May through January, he has misused this government accommodation. Not only that, but he has also filed applications to register 33 votes using the address of this bungalow.”

The AAP MP also accused Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary of filing applications to register 26 votes at his address.

“Pankaj Chaudhary, a Union Minister of State for Finance filed applications to register 26 votes at his address. Union Minister of State for Rural Development Kamlesh Paswan too has filed an application to get 26 votes registered at his official address,” he said.

The AAP parliamentarian further said, “Along with this, BJP MP Jai Prakash, who represents Hardoi in UP, has applied for 25 voter registrations from his official address at 13, Teen Murti Marg. Similarly, a former BJP MP, Rebati Tripura, who resides in guest accommodation on 51, South Avenue, has also applied for 25 voter registrations.”

Singh claimed that votes have been registered at addresses that either do not exist or provide no traceable information about the supposed voters, and called it “electoral fraud”.

“BJP is committing electoral fraud to manipulate voter lists. They are engaged in deleting votes, adding votes, and shifting votes to win elections. The Election Commission must immediately take note of this issue and file cases against those involved in this electoral fraud,” he said.