BJP MLAs will bring all PM Modi’s schemes to Delhi: Parvesh Verma

A day after the results of the Delhi assembly polls, Parvesh Verma

asserted on Sunday that all the BJP MLAs would work day and night with

the blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and would bring all his

schemes to Delhi.

The BJP leader, who earned the tag of ‘giant killer’ after defeating

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi constituency, said “We

have to do a lot of developments but we have lots of challenges too…

Nobody looked for development of Delhi Dehaat… A lot of things will

be done in Delhi. Our 20-22 hours will be dedicated to Delhi. Your

(people) role was only till the elections, from here onwards, we – all

the BJP MLAs will work day and night with the blessings of PM Modi and

will take all his schemes to Delhi.”

Hailing the BJP’s huge win in the polls, Verma assured that the

government to be formed by his party in the city would work with

honesty and utmost determination. “This is Delhi’s victory, not just

mine. The whole of Delhi was waiting for a good government to come.

The BJP government under the leadership of PM Modi in the country is

working for the country. In Delhi, on the same note, we will do all

the work with honesty and utmost determination,” Verma said while

addressing the public in his native village Mundka.

“Yesterday, the entire Delhi, especially the areas of outer Delhi,

made the BJP win. This reminds us of 1993. February 8 will be written

in golden letters in the history of Delhi,” he added.

BJP stormed to power in the Delhi polls, winning a two-thirds

majority, with the ruling AAP suffering major blows and a drastic

reduction in its numbers in the 70-member assembly. The Congress

continued its dismal run as it failed to open its account for the

third time in a row.

Paying floral tributes to his father at Dr Sahib Singh Verma Samadhi

Sthal in his native village in Mundka, Parvesh Verma expressed his

resolve to complete his “unfinished works”. Late Sahib Singh Verma

served Delhi as chief minister.

Talking to media persons, the BJP leader said, “My father’s life is an

inspiration for me. The way the people of Delhi have blessed us, all

the MLAs of Delhi will work to beautify Delhi as per the vision of PM

Modi.”

During his visit to Mundaka on Sunday morning, he visited the Dada

Bhairav Temple to offer prayers.

The BJP won 48 seats in a historic mandate, returning to power in the

national capital after 27 years. Several AAP leaders, including former

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, lost in their strongholds, with Chief

Minister Atishi managing to retain her seat.

The verdict came months after the BJP-led coalition swept the

Maharashtra polls and the party won Haryana, consolidating its

domination of national politics.

The Congress, which was hoping for a revival in the national capital,

again failed to win any seat. The party, which ruled Delhi for 15

years from 1998, registered a hat-trick zero tally in the assembly

polls.