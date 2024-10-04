BJP legislative party to meet CM to seek bus marshals reinstatement: Vijender Gupta

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Vijender Gupta on Friday said that the BJP legislative party will meet Chief Minister Atishi on Saturday morning, and request her for the immediate reinstatement of the 10,000 bus marshals, who were unfairly removed from their jobs.

He accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of staging drama about the reinstatement of 10,000 DTC marshals issue, and added that the legislative party had introduced a proposal in the Delhi Assembly on September 26 to reinstate and regularize the jobs of these 10,000 bus marshals.

He further said that following discussions, the proposal was passed in the House, and after that a cabinet note was supposed to be prepared, a cabinet meeting convened, and approval sought for the proposal, which was to be sent to the LG for his nod. But he claimed that the government failed to do this, and rather staged a farce by announcing a false meeting with the LG on October 3 to deceive the marshals.

Advertisement

Taking a dig at Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, Gupta remarked that the he should at least know that before seeking the LG’s approval, a cabinet note must be prepared, the proposal has to be approved in a cabinet meeting, and the complete file has to be sent with all documents to the LG. “Bharadwaj deliberately avoided this, as they never intended to reinstate the marshals,” Gupta alleged.

The BJP leader said that the Delhi government had no intention of reinstating the marshals, as they were actually dismissed on Arvind Kejriwal’s order in a note dated October 11, 2023.