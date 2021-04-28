Senior leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, Durgesh Pathak, issued a statement on Wednesday saying that the BJP-led MCD is not paying salaries to its employees even in this deadly pandemic of Covid-19. The BJP-led MCD has always been making excuses when it comes to paying salaries to its employees who are protecting us, putting their lives at risk for us without thinking about their family, whether they are sanitation workers, doctors, nurses, or other essential workers.

He stated that the BJP is not ready to give them even their salary which is their fundamental right. MCD employees are in poor condition in the Covid-19 pandemic. It has become difficult for them to earn their bread and butter and for this only BJP is responsible.

He emphatically stated that humanity is completely lost within the BJP. What kind of injustice is this by the BJP-led MCD? The Aam Aadmi Party has demanded that the MCD releases the salaries of all the employees as soon as possible. Durgesh Pathak said that the BJP should not forget that a number of lives are being saved because of MCD and this is their biggest contribution. BJP should not do such grave injustice to them.

Durgesh Pathak said, “We have been witnessing frequent crowds in hospitals and Covid centers. People are anxious to get their tests done. On the other hand, there are cleaners of Delhi who are engaged day and night in the service of the people of Delhi. These MCD employees leave their families and are stepping out of their homes for the safety of the people of Delhi. They work without caring for their lives so that they can earn their bread and can run their home. But these workers are in a bad condition in this pandemic. MCD employees are in poor condition in the Covid-19 pandemic; it has become difficult for them to earn their bread and butter, and for this only BJP is responsible.”

Durgesh Pathak, citing the High Court order, said that Delhi BJP leaders who cry about not having enough money, have ruined the MCD during their 15-year tenure.

“Yesterday, the High Court also reprimanded the BJP’s MCD and said that the MCD should issue salaries to all the employees as soon as possible. I want to say to the BJP State President that the employees of MCD are saving a lot of lives today. BJP should not do such injustice to them. The Aam Aadmi Party demands that the BJP should pay salaries to all employees at the earliest. Now, only 8-10 months of BJP’s term is left in the MCD. The people of Delhi have been greatly disturbed, at least during this remaining time, they must not disturb their own employees.”