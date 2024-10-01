BJP leader Raman Jot receives threat note from gangster Gogi mann

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and member of the Delhi Gurudwara Management Committee, Raman Jot Singh received a threat note from gangster Gogi Mann, the police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, Singh was informed by a sevadar of the Gurudwara in Dwarka’s JJ colony, Pankha Road that a threat note was found in his vehicle parked near the Gurudwara.

The note read, “Koi security kaam nahin aayegi teri! (no security will save you), Last Warning, Gogi Maan Group.”

According to the police, the security of the BJP leader, which was provided to him earlier, was recently withdrawn after a security review.

The cops, who are analysing CCTV footage of the Gurudwara to identify the suspects, ruled out the firing angle to the case. Additionally, a case under the relevant section of BNS has been registered in Dwarka’s Bindapur police station.

Speaking to a news agency, Singh said he filed a police complaint in this regard and has no further information about the threat as everything happened suddenly.