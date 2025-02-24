BJP govt’s first priority should be to fulfill its poll promises: Devender Yadav

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav on Monday said the BJP government’s priority should be to fulfill all its election promises and focus on the welfare of the people.

Referring to promises made by the BJP in the recently concluded Assembly polls, he said, “BJP government’s first priority should be to fulfill all its election promises. The BJP government should focus on the welfare of people and development of the national capital.”

In a veiled attack on the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, Yadav said the BJP government should repair the damages caused to the civic infrastructure, including broken roads, and clean up the polluted Yamuna and the toxic air, so that Delhi can be restored to its old, beautiful state.

The Delhi Congress chief cautioned the ruling dispensation of AAP MLAs “devious tricks” to prevent the tabling of the 14 Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports, which former Chief Ministers Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi had tried to hide from the public, to cover up the unprecedented corruption of the then government in the implementation of the liquor policy and the construction of the “sheesh mahal” at the expense of the taxpayers’ money.

“The newly elected Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, who was a former Leader of the Opposition, should be well aware of the tactics and strategy of the AAP MLAs, who will adopt all methods in their hands to sabotage the BJP Government’s move to table the CAG reports, which should not be allowed to happen,” Yadav said.