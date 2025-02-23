BJP govt’s agenda is to transform Delhi into a ‘developed’ national capital: Sachdeva

Delhi state chief of the saffron party Virendra Sachdeva on Sunday said that BJP government’s prime agenda is to make Delhi a developed national capital, and added that during the MLA meet held here today ahead of the first assembly session, all legislators discussed one important issue — how to take forward the development works in their respective assembly constituencies.

Sachdeva highlighted that chalking out a solution to people’s issues and pains across the city is the priority for the BJP government and it will fulfill all the commitments made to the people of the city.

The BJP leader asserted that the government’s focus is on the completion of the long pending works in the city.

He added that the newly appointed ministers, including the Chief Minister, are continuously taking stock of the works since they have assumed their work and it is the BJP government’s responsibility to fulfill people’s expectations.

The Delhi Chief Minister, who also addressed that press conference, said during the first session of the eighth Delhi Assembly beginning on Monday, important discussions will be held over the works which are going to be taken up for the people of the city.

CM Gupta emphasised that the most important part of this session would be the tabling of the 14 pending CAG reports.

She said that the previous governments will have to answer about every single penny allegedly misused by them from the public money.

She said that the first session after the newly formed government will bring new dimensions for the city, and reiterated that all the commitments towards Delhi made by the BJP will be fulfilled.

Taking a dig at the opposition while replying to a question, she said that whatever work they had done while being in power during the past 12 years is in front of the people, and now the new government will focus on works of the people and its commitments.

The CM also said several meetings have been conducted with regard to several works since a couple of days with officials of the government, and the condition of the exchequer is being assessed, and soon with complete planning, the Rs 2500 monthly allowance scheme for women will certainly be brought before the public.

The party leaders said discussions were held in the meeting to chalk out ways to work towards ensuring the fulfillment of the promises made to the people and taking forward the pending works which were long overdue.