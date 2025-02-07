BJP dismisses AAP’s poaching Allegations, challenges proof submission

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Friday challenged former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to immediately file a police complaint if any of his party’s candidates had been approached by the saffron party for defection.

Sachdeva stated that after AAP leader Sanjay Singh’s accusations on Thursday regarding the alleged poaching of candidates, Delhi BJP General Secretary Vishnu Mittal wrote to Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, requesting an ACB investigation based on media reports concerning these claims.

The Delhi BJP chief recalled that last year, Kejriwal and Atishi had accused the BJP of running ‘Operation Lotus’ to influence and poach MLAs using monetary incentives.

He further mentioned that following these allegations, Delhi BJP media head Praveen Shankar Kapoor filed a defamation case, which resulted in the current Delhi Chief Minister being out on bail, with the matter still pending in the Delhi High Court.

Sachdeva added that AAP leaders may soon face legal consequences.

The BJP leader emphasized that while Kejriwal and Singh have accused the BJP of contacting AAP candidates, they have failed to present even a single candidate before the media to substantiate their claim.

He asserted that it is now evident that AAP leaders are losing their composure in fear of defeat, and such allegations from Kejriwal and his party are merely an acknowledgment of their impending loss.