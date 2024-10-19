BJP criticizes AAP Govt over rising pollution and Yamuna’s toxic foam

In sharp criticism of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claimed on Saturday that the severe air quality index (AQI) levels and the toxic foam floating on the Yamuna river expose the inadequacies of the government’s preparations to tackle pollution.

The BJP alleged that the Atishi-led Delhi government has been making claims about its efforts to control pollution for the past few months. However, the rise in AQI levels and the presence of toxic froth in the Yamuna for the past 58 hours reveal the shortcomings of their initiatives, stated BJP MP and Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra.

“Since 2013, the AAP has repeatedly raised the issue of Yamuna pollution and promised to take a holy dip in the river with citizens after cleaning it. However, the reality today is that merely standing on the riverbank poses several health risks,” the MP added.

The BJP leader accused the government of collecting Rs 1,000 crore as pollution cess, supposedly to address pollution and clean the Yamuna. Yet, neither the previous Kejriwal administration nor the current Atishi government has provided any transparency on the expenditure of these funds in combating pollution.

“The Kejriwal government’s vision of a clean Delhi exists only on hoardings and posters. The reality is evident today as we stand at the banks of the Yamuna in Kalindi Kunj,” Malhotra said while sharing a video on social media.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Anil Gupta claimed that the oxygen content of the Yamuna water is at nine units when it enters Delhi from Haryana but drops to zero by the time it leaves Delhi, making it hazardous for anyone.

“With a budget of Rs 85,000 crore, the Kejriwal government owes an explanation to the people of Delhi regarding its failure to clean the Yamuna,” added Gupta.