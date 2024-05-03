BJP candidate Praveen Khandelwal files nomination from Chandni Chowk

Praveen Khandelwal filed his nomination papers as the BJP candidate from Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency on Friday.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal and former Union minister and sitting MP from the constituency Dr. Harsh Vardhan joined party workers in his nomination journey and addressed a massive public gathering at Chandni Chowk in support of Khandelwal.

Khandelwal’s journey started from the ancient Gauri Shankar Temple with over 2,500 party workers marching from Chandni Chowk main road to Fatehpuri Chowk and then to Old Delhi Railway Station. From here, Khandelwal, along with his proposers, reached the Alipur Election Office and submitted his nomination papers.

During his speech from the pre-nomination podium, Khandelwal said, “Two days ago, I released my manifesto for the residents and traders of Chandni Chowk, I will fulfill all the promises made in it by 2027.”

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are going to form a BJP government for a third term. We will stand with the people of Chandni Chowk and work to fulfill their hopes and aspirations,” he asserted.

Recounting his journey, he said he started as a worker yesterday. “I am today, and will remain one (party worker) tomorrow. The Modi Government’s development record over the past 10 years is unparalleled, and based on that, we will form the government for the third time.”

He declared, “We will win all seven seats in Delhi as the work done by us in Chandni Chowk speaks volumes. The result of the hard work of the people of Chandni Chowk, who are working tirelessly to make Narendra Modi the prime minister for the third time, will be clearly visible on June 4.”

Speaking on the occasion, sitting MP Dr. Harsh Vardhan said, “BJP is an organisation-based party, our organisation works not for an individual but for organisational development where each candidate is a symbol of the organisation. We will ensure the victory of BJP candidate Praveen Khandelwal by ensuring maximum voter turnout on the Election Day.”

Piyush Goyal said, “The way Prime Minister Narendra Modi is continuously working for the country’s development is known to all. His soldier Praveen Khandelwal has been sent to you all. You should elect him to contribute to making Narendra Modi prime minister for the third time.”

He said Praveen Khandelwal is committed to the development of you all. Use your voting rights to convert his resolutions into a reality in the coming five years. Choose him as your Member of Parliament to make all schools, colleges, hospitals, and commercial areas here better.”

The BJP has fielded Manoj Tiwari from North East Delhi, Bansuri Swaraj from New Delhi, Kamaljeet Sehrawat from West Delhi, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri from South Delhi, Harsh Malhotra from East Delhi and Yogendra Chandolia from North West Delhi.

Among the seven candidates, only Manoj Tiwari managed to get a re-nomination.

Tiwari is a member of the BJP and has been an MP from the North East Delhi constituency since 2014. In 2014, Tiwari joined the BJP and contested the Lok Sabha elections from the North East Delhi constituency. He won the election by a margin of over 3 lakh votes. He was re-elected in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

All seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi are going to polls in the 6th phase of the Lok Sabha polls on May 25.

The nominations will be scrutinised on May 7 and nominations can be withdrawn till May 9. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

The BJP won all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi in 2019.