BJP alleges treasonous intent behind Gopal Rai’s remarks at AAP rally

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor has alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party’s rally on Sunday featured an incendiary remark by party leader and MLA Gopal Rai, made in the presence of former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, calling for a march to the Prime Minister’s residence.

According to Kapoor, such a statement reflects what he described as AAP’s “anti-national and treasonous mindset.”

He further claimed that the rally, organized by AAP under the pretext of supporting slum dwellers, was initially sparsely attended.

Kapoor asserted that this was a clear indication that residents of Delhi’s slum clusters saw through what he termed AAP’s “crocodile tears” and chose to stay away.

As per Kapoor, the crowd eventually gathered only after AAP mobilized its MLAs, party leaders, and councillors, resorting to their usual “anarchic” tactics and hollow speeches.

The Delhi BJP also shared a video clip on its social media platforms in which Gopal Rai, seated next to Kejriwal, is allegedly heard saying that if demolitions continue without providing alternative housing, people would march to the Prime Minister’s residence.

In response, the Aam Aadmi Party posted a video clip on its official X account showing Rai seated beside Kejriwal, with a caption stating: “BJP must not make the mistake of considering Purvanchalis weak. The BJP has the central government, the state government, the L-G, and the police, and can run bulldozers wherever they want. But remember—if you demolish the homes of people from UP and Bihar, these are the same people who have the strength to remove the Prime Minister.”