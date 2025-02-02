BJP accuses Somnath Bharti of influencing probe into land grab case

The BJP, on Sunday, accused AAP MLA from Malviya Nagar Somnath Bharti of influencing the ongoing probe into a case of land grabbing in South Delhi.

At a press conference here, BJP’s national spokesperson Sambit Patra played an audio clip purported to be that of Somnath Bharti claiming that the MLA is pressuring an investigating officer to give a clean chit to an accused and destroy evidence against him in return for a bribe.

In his reaction to the allegation levelled against him by the BJP leader, Somnath Bharti said, “While I am in a massive roadshow going on in my assembly, I have heard that the BJP is doing a press conference dragging my name in a case of land grabbing which was actually done by their present MP Ramvir Bidhuri and I had gone to Delhi High court pro bono and got a stay in the favor of Mr Mahaveer Singh, super senior citizen.”

“For details please go through case no. W.P. (C) 13994/2023 “MAHAVEER PRASAD VS GAON SABHA MITHAPUR & ANR,” he posted on X.

A case of land grabbing was registered in the Jaitpur area on November 10, 2023, in which a charge sheet was filed, Patra said, adding that the accused was a close aide of the AAP MLA who tried to save him.

A video of Bharti meeting the investigating officer is also available, which the BJP will post on its social media platforms, he claimed adding that the party is also mulling to take legal recourse in the matter.