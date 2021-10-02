All-women cyclathon to promote healthy lifestyle and breast cancer awareness

The Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) on Saturday organized an all-women cyclathon to promote a healthy lifestyle and creating awareness on breast cancer, with partnering civil society organizations, KRIAA Foundation and Commissionerate of Police.

The rally formed part of the observance birth anniversary of the father of the nation-Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.

The cyclathon started at 7.05 am from Sishu Bhawan Square and culminated there at 7.50 am by passing through Janpath, Exhibition Ground Road, Sachivalaya Marg and Udhayn Marg. The participants are from Rama Devi Women’s University and Kamala Nehru Women’s College, respectively.

The event was presided by Director Acharya Harihar Post-Graduate Institute of Cancer, Cuttack Professor Dr Lalatendu Sadangi. Leading surgeon and Professor and HOD of Surgical Oncology in AIIMS Bhubaneswar Dr Madhabananda Kar joined as the guest of honour. General Manager Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited Kamaljit Das and founder of KRIAA Foundation Lili Jenamani also spoke on the occasion.

“I am very happy to participate in the event in which we all participants used the Mo Cycle and enjoyed the ride. With the city providing a beautiful atmosphere to the cyclists, we all enjoyed the event”, said

“The event was well-organised to provide a unique platform and the awareness of a prominent health issue of women. We also got an opportunity to check the cycling infrastructure of the city and found that it is very much citizen-friendly”, observed another woman participant Muzda Taliha.

Bhubaneswar has developed a good city-wide facility for cycles and pedestrian ways so that the emissions are less and citizens enjoy a healthy environment to breathe in the fresh air with fewer pollutants and particulate matter in the neighbourhood air. The city has relied on its non-motorized transport (NMT) planning to make it more livable, the officials claimed.

“We are committed to providing better and healthy living conditions and facilities for citizens so that the clean and green tag of Bhubaneswar would be seen translated to reality in every zone and subzones to make it a wonderful place to live in”, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited Sri Sanjay Kumar Singh said while speaking on the occasion.