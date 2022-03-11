‘Women have the ability to handle any responsibility’

Women have the ability and competence to handle any responsibility and excel, Ms. Ranjana Chopra, Principal Secretary in the state government in charge of SC and ST Development department said while addressing a two-day International Faculty Development Programme at Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan here on Tuesday.

“Confidence is the basic ingredient that every individual must possess irrespective of gender,” she said while addressing a virtual programme organised to mark the International Women’s Day.

The reality was that women could be entrusted with multi-tasking and played the role as well as men and roles and responsibilities should not be assigned on the basis of gender, Ms. Chopra, who also holds charge of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Department, said.

“One has to perform and exhibit competence to excel,” she said, adding both men and women were expected to make equal contribution towards family and society.

Participating in the programme, Prof. Natalia Knoblock, Associate Professor in the Department of English at Saginaw Valley State University, Michigan, USA elaborated as to how to publish articles in the right kind of journals. Ms. Rupashri Nanda, a TV journalist and Ms. Saroja Choudhury of Rosy’s Kitchen also spoke.

Ms. Saswati Das, Vice-President of SOA, who joined the programme on the second day. She said women donned numerous roles in life and were almost always successful. She congratulated the Department of Humanities for organizing the event.

The guest of honour on the day was Prof. Inesa Kryshtop, Head and Chief of department of Cultural Studies and Linguistics in the State University of Belarus. Ms. Sweety Sahu, representing the transgender community spoke about her concerns on the poor and needy in the state and her efforts towards betterment of the transgender community through her NGO Sakhi.

Ms. Rituparna, a radio jockey, and Ms. Subhashree, a homemaker also outlined their views on women’s contribution to society.

Dr. Swayam Prabha Satpathy, Associate Professor in the Department of Humanities and Convenor of the event, welcomed the guests. Dr. Shivani Patnaik, proposed the vote of thanks.