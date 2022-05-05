Wealth accumulated by class-iii employee stuns vigilance sleuths

The Odisha anti-corruption wing officials on Thursday were literally stunned to stumble upon the wealth, and richness of a livestock inspector (LI), drawing a modest salary, posted at the department of animal resources development.

48-year-old LI Jagannath Rout, now in vigilance net, is a class three cadre employee of the State government. After around a two-decade-old stint in service, he is currently drawing a monthly salary of around Rs 50,000. Therefore, Rs 7.21 crore assets accumulated by him including plots, and buildings in posh locations, bear ample testimony to the fact that wealth was accrued by him through proceeds of corrupt practice, said an official of the anti-corruption agency.

Acting on a tip-off, the agency conducted raids at multiple locations and detected huge disproportionate assets owned by Rout.

During raids, it has been found out that Rout owns at least 91 plots in and around Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, in his own name or in the name of his relatives. Besides, he owned 5 buildings, 2 flats and 1 out-house in the twin cities.

“He owns around 500 grams of gold, 10 grams of diamond, and Rs 39.48 lakh in form of bank deposits and insurance premium”, the vigilance directorate said in a statement.

“The details of insurance and investments in other schemes are being verified. The technical wing of the agency is currently conducting a detailed assessment and valuation of the assets. Further details are still awaited”, it added.