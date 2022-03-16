Vigilance directorate constitutes flying squads to curb forest crimes

The Odisha’s anti-corruption vigilance directorate has constituted three flying squads comprising forest officers and staff to curb forest crimes and laundering of forest wealth and resources.

“The flying squads will effectively check such Illegal activities in the coming days. The squad members need to dedicate themselves to the task of enhancing internal vigilance and transparency in the forest department”, Y K Jethwa, Director Vigilance said while speaking at an orientation-cum-induction training programme at the State Vigilance Academy in Bhubaneswar.

The flying squads will go a long way in bridging the gap of public trust deficit and bring transparency in the system, Jethwa said.

One of the key functions of the flying squad is to liaison with the State Vigilance Directorate to improve transparency through preventive vigilance initiative, he emphasized.