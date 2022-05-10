Twelve new Covid cases at 0.08% TPR in Odisha

Odisha on Tuesday reported 12 new COVID-19 cases at 0.08% test positivity rate (TPR), with the tally rising to 12,88,222, the health department bulletin said.

Only one child was among the fresh patients, it said, adding that the death toll stood at 9,126 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported for the 7th consecutive day. Besides, 53 other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far.

Odisha now has 166 active cases, while 12,78,877 patients have recovered from the disease, including seven on Monday, the bulletin said.

The daily positivity rate was 0.08 per cent as the new COVID-19 cases were detected from 14,225 sample tests, it said.

The state has been recording around 20 cases a day for the last one month but witnessed a sudden surge in the number on Sunday with 71 fresh infections, including 64 students living in two hostels in Rayagada district.

The State’s share is 2.99% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 1.05% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.01% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.75% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths. Ten out of 30 districts of the State have so far turned Covid-free.