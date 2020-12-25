A train engine ran over and killed two farmers on railway track on the bridge of Tangan river at Radhikapur under Kaliyaganj police station area of North Dinajpur district yesterday evening.

The deceased were identified as Bhaglu Roy (57) and Jagdish Chandra Roy (27), residents of Ramganj village of Radhikapur.

On learning the news of the accident, numerous persons from nearby villages rushed to the spot.

Grief spread in the locality after the incident. It was learnt that both the deceased were farmers by profession. In the evening, yesterday, Radhikapur-Kolkata Express train passed Radhikapur.

While the men were returning home along the rail bridge on Tangal river suddenly a running engine which was coming from Radhikapur which ran them over; resulting in the loss of two lives.

Immediately GRP officials from Radhikapur station reached the spot and brought the bodies to Raiganj Medical College and Hospital for post mortem.