It’s time to break the stigma associated with menstruation: UNICEF

Open discourse on menstruation, menstrual taboos and myths can be the first steps towards breaking the taboos and overcoming the fear and shame associated with menstruation, the Odisha chapter of UNICEF stated on Tuesday.

“This year through Kallola, we will be seeing children and adolescents directly participating in expressing their ideas into films. Through filmmaking workshops, adolescents will learn scriptwriting, filming and editing the films to make the final product a true representation of their views and ideas. We are excited by the possibilities these workshops will give to the children and eagerly wait to see what films they create”, Dr Monika O. Nielsen, Chief, UNICEF Odisha, speaking at “Period Talks & Menstrual Health & Hygiene” symposium organized by Aaina on the occasion of 7th edition of Kallola, said.

The event was attended among others by Archita Sahu, Eminent Actress and Ambassador of Red Dot Campaign initiated by UNICEF, Ananta Mahapatra, Chair Jury, Kallola, Subas Das, Resource Persons of Kallola 2021, and Sneha Mishra, Secretary, Aaina. The event also hosted Ranjan Panda, Youth4Water, Nitya Jacob, SuSanA, Shiny Saha, IRC who had joined virtually. The festival this year is in collaboration with the Youth4Water, SuSanA, IRC, and OMHH Alliance.

Kallola 2021 will focus on the creativity of children and will produce short films (30, 60 and 90 seconds) for the children on the theme “Period Talks & Menstrual Health & Hygiene”, the organizers said.