Three new judges of Orissa High Court sworn in

The swearing-in ceremony was held in the High Court’s conference hall at 9.30 am amid Covid protocols with a limited number of participants.

Statesman News Service | Bhubaneswar | February 14, 2022 1:01 pm

Photo: SNS

Three newly-appointed judges of the Orissa High Court were sworn in by Chief Justice Dr. S Muralidhar on Monday.

Three judges who were administered the oath of office are Justices V. Narasingh, Biraja Prasanna Satapathy and Murahari Sri Raman,

All three names were recommended by the Supreme Court collegium in a resolution and it received the President’s approval. The three Judges were appointed in order of their seniority, according to a gazette notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice.

With the swearing-in of the new judges, the number of judges in the Orissa High Court went up to 21 including the Chief Justice against a sanctioned strength of 27.

