Three new judges of Orissa High Court sworn in

Three newly-appointed judges of the Orissa High Court were sworn in by Chief Justice Dr. S Muralidhar on Monday.

Three judges who were administered the oath of office are Justices V. Narasingh, Biraja Prasanna Satapathy and Murahari Sri Raman,

The swearing-in ceremony was held in the High Court’s conference hall at 9.30 am amid Covid protocols with a limited number of participants.

All three names were recommended by the Supreme Court collegium in a resolution and it received the President’s approval. The three Judges were appointed in order of their seniority, according to a gazette notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice.

With the swearing-in of the new judges, the number of judges in the Orissa High Court went up to 21 including the Chief Justice against a sanctioned strength of 27.