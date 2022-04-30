Temperature shoots up to 45 degree C in Odisha

There seems to be no respite from the heatwave conditions for the people of Odisha as the mercury crossed the 44 degrees Celsius mark in at least five places in the state with Boudh at 45 degrees Celsius emerging as the State’s hottest place.

Almost all parts of the coastal State continued to reel under severe heatwave conditions as the maximum temperature crossed the 40 degrees Celsius mark in as many as 25 places in the state, according to the latest weather bulletin issued by the IMD.

While 9 places recorded a maximum day temperature of 43 degrees or more, five places recorded a maximum day temperature of more than 44 degrees Celsius.

At 45 degrees Celsius, the highest temperature was recorded in Boudh followed by Angul (44.7), Deogarh (44.6), Talcher (44.5), and Bolangir (44).

While the capital city of Bhubaneswar reported the maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius, the neighbouring Cuttack city recorded the highest day temperature of 40.1 degrees Celsius.

In its latest bulletin, the IMD’s Bhubaneswar regional Centre said heatwave conditions are very likely to prevail in the state at least for the next 48 hours.