Tata Steel Mining bags Golden Peacock Award for Sustainability

Tata Steel Mining Limited (TSML) has bagged the prestigious Golden Peacock Award for Sustainability, 2021, in recognition of the company’s significant accomplishments in sustainability and ongoing efforts to promote and implement high standards of environmental, social, and corporate governance practices, the company said in a statement on Friday.

At a virtual award ceremony organized by the Institute of Directors (IOD), India recently, Rajarshi Palit, Senior General Manager (Commercial), TSML received the award on behalf of the company, in the presence of its Managing Director Pankaj Satija, other officials of the company and dignitaries.

“This award recognises Tata Steel Mining’s unwavering commitment to manage environmental, social, and governance issues in a sustainable way with a focus on smart mining, technical breakthroughs, innovation and collaboration. With an aim to create a paradigm shift in the process of mining and ferro-chrome production we strive to reinforce the synergy between people, planet, and profit. This honour will energise our team and further strengthen the resolve to refine our sustainable operation practices to take it to greater heights.” Satija said,